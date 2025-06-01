Israeli U.N. Ambassador Condemns Colorado Terror Attack: ‘This Is Terrorism’

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded to reports of an attack at Park Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, which left several pro-Israel people injured, and he noted that the attack is “terrorism.”

“Terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border — it is already burning the streets of America,” Danon said in a post on X. “Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing a Molotov cocktails at them.”

Danon continued: “Make no mistake — this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be.”

Danon’s post came after several reports that multiple people had been injured and burned after a suspect reportedly used Molotov cocktails to attack people taking part in a pro-Israel walk to support hostages held by Hamas.

Witnesses told CBS News:

Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

One witness stated that he “saw a fire and then saw a cloud of smoke” and added that there had been a woman “burning on the ground” along with two other people who had been “impacted by burns on their legs,” KDVR reported:

A man who was on Pearl Street at the time of the attack said he saw a fire and then saw a cloud of smoke. He said that when they got to the scene, there was a woman “burning on the ground” and two other people impacted by burns on their legs. He said the incident occurred during “some kind of religious protest.”

One witness of the attack gave an “account” of what had happened at the Pearl Street Mall in a thread on X.

“My account of what happened at Pearl Street today,” the person wrote. “Self proclaimed Palestinian man (in his 50s best guess) lighting people on fire with gasoline (from gardening tool) and throwing Molotov cocktails. Burned about 6 people aged mostly over 70.”

The person continued to claim that the attack was “definitely premeditated.”

“Definitely premeditated as it happened during the typical Sunday scheduled peaceful/silent walk holding Jewish hostage signs and Israeli flags,” the person continued. “Walk has been happening every Sunday sine 10/7/23.”

“Man shouted ‘You f*cking Zionists kill my people so I kill you!'” the person added.

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the news of the attack and stated that the agency is “aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado.”

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) also responded to the news of the attack, stating that he is “monitoring the situation.” Polis noted that “hate-filled acts of any kind” are unacceptable.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror,” Polis wrote in a post on X. “Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Videos on social media show the alleged suspect shouting “end Zionists” and “Palestine is Free.”