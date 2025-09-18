Al Gore: Trump’s ‘Jihad Against Sustainability Transition’ Creates U.S. ‘Distortion Field’

Former Vice President Al Gore said global momentum behind renewable energy is strengthening but warned that American politics are being skewed by President Donald Trump’s opposition to climate initiatives, creating what he called a “distortion field.”

In an interview with Axios published Wednesday, Gore discussed the findings of a new report from his Generation Investment Management fund, which tracks global low-carbon energy growth and the pressures facing the clean-energy transition. The analysis concluded that while climate progress has been slowed, opponents cannot ultimately stop it. Gore pointed to China’s expansion of renewable energy alongside continued coal construction, and noted that much of the emissions growth and clean-technology deployment is occurring outside the United States.

“If you look at it on a global basis, we get a distortion field here in the U.S. now with Trump’s jihad against the sustainability transition,” Gore told Axios. He added that the president was “more loaded for bear this time around” but stated cost declines for renewables and batteries, as well as broader international trends, were continuing to drive the shift.

Axios also highlighted a separate J.P. Morgan assessment warning of a “new energy security age” marked by resource competition, infrastructure nationalism, and shifting geopolitical alliances. Derek Chollet, head of the JPMorganChase Center for Geopolitics, explained in a statement that nations’ futures now depend on how they leverage their natural resource advantages amid global instability.

In January 2023, Gore told the World Economic Forum that greenhouse gas emissions were “boiling the oceans,” causing “rain bombs,” and threatening to create up to one billion climate refugees this century. In November 2024, he asserted momentum for emissions cuts would continue “despite” Trump if he returned to the White House, emphasizing that market forces were driving renewable energy adoption.

Over the past decade, Gore has regularly connected environmental issues to other crises. In 2020, he argued that fossil fuel pollution worsened preconditions for the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has repeatedly maintained humanity must stop using “the sky as an open sewer.” He has also called for social media algorithms to be banned as the “digital equivalent of AR-15s,” warning they undermine democracy.

Gore, who won an Academy Award and Nobel Peace Prize for his climate documentary An Inconvenient Truth, has also faced scrutiny over his financial ventures. His London-based Generation Investment Management fund, co-founded with David Blood, manages tens of billions of dollars and has invested in sectors that produce significant greenhouse gas emissions, according to research by investigative author Peter Schweizer, who has accused Gore of profiting from the same industries he warns against.

Gore has also taken combative positions on climate policy. In 2015, Gore suggested climate “deniers” should be punished, and he has endorsed Democratic candidates who share his views, including Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 White House run, calling her a “climate champion.”

The Axios report cited pressures on the energy transition from wars, trade disputes, and AI-driven electricity demand. Despite these challenges, Gore told Axios he believes the energy transition will succeed. “The risk is not that the transition won’t succeed,” he remarked. “We are going to prevail in this. The risk is the slowdown that enables even more harm from climate change.”