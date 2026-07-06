Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner’s accuser, Jenny Racicot, said Monday she did not publicly accuse him of sexual assault sooner because she wanted to protect her privacy, but eventually realized that was no longer possible.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead, Racicot was asked why she stopped short of making the allegation when she previously spoke to the New York Times.

“I didn’t want to have to violate this huge level of privacy to my own life,” Racicot said. “I felt really protective of my own privacy throughout this whole process. And it got to a point where my privacy was no longer going to happen.”

Racicot said that was the point she decided to publicly share her story.

“That was when I kind of just made the decision that I’m going to say my piece and get it out there,” Racicot added. “I had tried to give the impression that something worse happened. And that’s when I was like, I refuse to comment further.”

Politico published allegations from Racicot, who accused Platner of forcing her to have sex despite her repeated objections nearly five years ago. Platner denied the allegation, while Politico reported it reviewed interviews, messages, and other documents that Racicot said supported her account.