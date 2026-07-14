House Passes Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent

The U.S. House passed a bill on Tuesday that would make daylight savings time permanent, effectively ending the biannual clock changes.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 passed the U.S. House 308-117, with 22 Republicans and 95 Democrats voting against. President Trump has expressed support for the bill, which now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it will face opposition from both parties for reasons pertaining to school start times, sunrises, and effects on circadian rhythms.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said the bill “is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks.”

“I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law. It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production. It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it!” Trump added.

The House bill did receive bipartisan support from Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Buchanan previously said:

Floridians and Americans across the country are tired of the biannual time change, and the evidence is clear that permanent daylight saving time can improve public health, reduce traffic accidents, lower crime and encourage more outdoor activity. Ending the clock change is a commonsense reform that will improve everyday life for millions of Americans.