Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) has released a plan for Republicans and the Trump administration to end birthright American citizenship for the United States-born children of illegal aliens and foreign tourists after the Supreme Court ruled against the administration in Trump v. Barbara.

Last month, SCOTUS ruled in a 5-4 decision that President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, often referred to as anchor babies, violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who partly joined the majority’s ruling in the case, argued that while Trump’s order does not violate the 14th Amendment, it did violate existing federal law, which could be changed through legislation.

“Congress could — consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment — amend §1401(a) or otherwise enact new legislation establishing exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But Congress has not yet done so.”

Now, Banks is laying the groundwork for Congress to end birthright citizenship for anchor babies by codifying that the U.S. is under invasion by illegal aliens in his Citizenship Act. Banks cites Article I of the Constitution to make his case, arguing that Congress has authority to establish a uniform rule of naturalization.

By classifying illegal aliens as foreign invaders under Banks’ legislation, the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens would not be entitled to birthright citizenship.

“The Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision was an unprecedented assault on American sovereignty, and we must do whatever it takes to save our country,” Banks said. “I’m leading the Citizenship Act to reverse the effects of this consequential ruling and ensure the millions of illegal aliens that invaded our country can’t continue to exploit our immigration system.”

Annually, an estimated quarter of a million anchor babies are born to illegal aliens and foreign tourists in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.