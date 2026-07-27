Trump Calls on Thune to Keep Senate in Session and Terminate Filibuster

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to keep the Senate in session to terminate the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump took to Truth Social in the morning to pressure Thune to keep senators working in Washington until the SAVE America Act, which takes a number of steps to secure federal elections, is passed.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote.

Because 60 votes are required for passing the SAVE America Act — which would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote, voter ID, and end universal mail-in ballots with a few exceptions — Republicans would need to end the filibuster to advance it with a simple majority.

Trump stressed that if and when Democrats return to power, they will immediately nuke the filibuster.

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!” Trump added.

The president’s message to Thune comes as the August recess is less than two weeks away and follows his calls since Fall 2025 for the termination of the filibuster. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt notably said the president’s patience with Thune is running out.

In another post Monday morning, Trump forecasted that whichever party ends the filibuster is the party that “survives.”

“Whichever Party Terminates the Filibuster FIRST will be the Party that survives and thrives. If the Dumocrats win this race, however, America will rapidly become nothing more than a Third World Nation!” he wrote.