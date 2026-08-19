Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of carrying out a stabbing attack at a Burger King in Panama City Beach, Florida, Breitbart News has learned.

“This criminal illegal alien from Jamaica now faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he stabbed two Burger King employees,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Breitbart News.

Shaquiel Sheldon Williams, an illegal alien from Jamaica, was arrested last week by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, on August 13, Williams was at a Burger King in Panama City Beach when he started arguing with employees. Police allege Williams refused to pay for the food he ordered and stabbed two employees before fleeing on foot.

Williams was tracked down and arrested shortly after, while the two victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The day Williams was arrested, ICE agents lodged a detainer against him, Breitbart News has learned. Williams entered the United States in December 2023 on a visa but overstayed after failing to depart by January 2024.

“If it weren’t for the Biden administration letting him in, he never would have been in our country and this attack never would have happened,” the DHS spokesperson said. “ICE will work with our partners in Florida to make sure this thug is removed from our country after he faces justice.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.