Leading Pro-Life Group Reaches 750K Voter Visits to ‘Defeat Pro-Abortion Democrats’ in North Carolina Midterms

A leading pro-life organization on Tuesday announced that it has made more than 750,000 visits to voters’ homes in North Carolina to “defeat pro-abortion Democrats” in the midterms.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said the effort is part of its North Carolina Voter Contact Program executed in conjunction with Women Speak Out PAC. The program is focused on Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and the Triad seeking to help North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley, 11th Congressional District candidate Jennifer Balkcom, and 1st Congressional District candidate Laurie Buckhout.

“SBA has one of the most committed and impressive canvassing teams out there,” said Whatley, who is also a former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). “They’ve already hit 750,000 doors for me and are on their way to hitting 1 million.”

SBA Pro-Life America said its effort is “the largest, most effective pro-life program of its kind in the nation, and the partners previously announced plans to contact 10.5 million voters this cycle.”

North Carolina State Director Brooke Baker said canvassers are “having really powerful conversations at the doors across North Carolina.”

“Regardless of whether residents lean more liberal or more conservative, late-term abortion is a very uniting and mobilizing issue,” Baker said.

“So many people are shocked when they learn how extreme Roy Cooper and the Democrats actually are on abortion, including their push for painful late-term abortions,” she continued. “I’ve seen minds change right there at the door. Some have told me they’re going to show up at the polls because of these conversations, and others shared they’re seriously rethinking their voting plans.”

The organization is also targeting low-turnout in other states ahead of the midterms, including Iowa, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Montana, Georgia, and other critical battlegrounds needed to secure pro-life GOP House and Senate majorities.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.