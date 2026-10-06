Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Sex Offenders, Burglars, Drug Traffickers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of child sexual abuse, burglary, and drug trafficking, among other crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“If you choose to come to this country illegally and break the law, ICE will hunt you down and send you back to where you came from,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, money launderers, and drug traffickers.”

Among those arrested by ICE agents on Monday is Francisco Luperico-Jimenez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in the sanctuary state of California.

ICE agents also arrested Juan Carlos Galeana-Flores of Mexico, convicted of burglary in Idaho, and Samuel Romero-Landestoy of the Dominican Republic, convicted of trafficking heroin in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Han Lee of South Korea was arrested after having been convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce one or more individuals in the sanctuary city of Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Juan Gonzalez-Ruiz of Colombia, previously convicted of drug manufacturing or dealing in Texas.

“We don’t make the laws at DHS,” Mullin said. “We simply enforce them. President Trump has made it clear: Illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.