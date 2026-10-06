Rep. Bryan Steil: ActBlue’s Update of Donation Standards ‘Confirms’ Failure to Verify Donors

The Democrat fundraising machine ActBlue is claiming it updated its donor verification standards as Republican lawmakers investigate the platform over allegedly accepting foreign donations for campaigns in the United States.

ActBlue has been accused of failing to maintain sufficient standards when it came to vetting donations, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The platform’s attorneys said in a letter to the House of Representatives on Monday the updated program would help with the security of contributions from donors living abroad, the outlet continued:

Chief among the GOP’s concerns is ActBlue’s passport number verification. According to the report, the field only required the correct number of characters for a U.S. passport number rather than a valid code for a donation to be accepted. But the Monday letter said ActBlue’s new program “adds passport-based identity verification as a further enhancement to ActBlue’s multi-layered approach to fraud and foreign-contribution prevention.”

The House Administration Committee held a hearing in June about preventing fraudulent campaign donations. During the meeting, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and dodged questions from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about alleged foreign donations, fraud controls, and the exodus of ActBlue’s legal team, per Breitbart News.

In a statement to Fox, Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) said, “This decision to implement a NEW passport verification program only confirms what we’ve been saying: ActBlue failed to verify the citizenship of individuals who made donations from abroad. That’s unacceptable.”

“This new policy should have been in place on day one. Right now, far too many questions remain unanswered, including what percentage of the billions of dollars that have flowed through ActBlue came from illegal foreign sources. Chairman Jordan, Chairman Comer, and I will continue to seek answers for the American people,” he added.

ActBlue claimed in September that it was a “safe and secure platform” while also noting it had helped raise over $19 billion for Democrats:

However, Republican lawmakers have warned ActBlue that their investigation was ongoing, Breitbart News reported in September.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said, “Whether it’s allowing fraudsters to steal taxpayer dollars or accepting illegal foreign donations through ActBlue, Democrats have proven themselves to be the party of fraud. Our investigation into ActBlue is far from over. We expect more documents and testimony in the weeks ahead.”