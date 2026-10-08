MLB Legend Roger Clemens Campaigns with Trump in Texas, Urges Republicans to ‘Get Out and Vote’

Roger Clemens, one of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) greatest pitchers of all time, introduced President Donald Trump at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, where he urged Republicans to get out and vote.

Clemens, who won an MLB-record seven Cy Young Awards along with two World Series titles, called it a privilege to introduce President Trump.

“But what a privilege it is for me to be here to intro our great president… a man that loves our country, that puts all of us first and puts America first,” Clemens said.

“This is what I love. He’s made us better. He’s made us stronger. And more importantly, because of the border and everything here, he’s made us safer,” he added.

The former Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays great said Trump “put his life on the line for us.”

“Don’t ever forget that,” he told the crowd in San Antonio.

Clemens, who lives in Houston, then urged Republicans to get to the ballot box for the November 3 elections.

“The theme of the evening is get out and vote! Get out and vote, y’all. You can do it,” he said.

During his remarks, Trump announced his plans to award Clemens with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We’re giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and along with the Congressional Medal of Honor, it’s the highest award bestowed upon anyone,” Trump said.

Trump called Clemens, “One of the greatest athletes and maybe the greatest pitcher of all time” and pushed for his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Clemens was snubbed on Hall of Fame ballots over allegations of performance-enhancing drug use during his playing career.

“Well, I’m stunned, number one. And again, 24 years, y’all — this supersedes anything that obviously I’ve done in my playing career,” Clemens said. “And to get it from this man, this president, there wouldn’t be another president I’d want to get it from.”