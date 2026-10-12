Florida Democrat Socialist U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon joined the DSA this year, wants to defund and abolish ICE, says that Republicans “are killing people” — and she has assembled a campaign staff just as far left as she is.

Nixon’s campaign manager , Corryn Freeman, has been on her payroll since May 2026 and has made $23,829.36.

In social media posts, Freeman celebrated cities burning during the George Floyd riots, wants to defund the police and abolish ICE, says American policing has “white supremacist and anti-black roots,” and has pushed massive reparations.

Another top campaign adviser, Eunic Epstein-Ortiz, who is also listed as a spokesperson for the No Kings Organizations, is a die-hard DEI defender who has attacked country music over racism, called restrictions on drag shows for people under 21 “devastating,” and declared that “there is no LGBTQ+ pride without drag queens. Period.”

Nixon’s Central Florida organizer, Matthew Grocholske, who called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) “weak” after Frey refused to support Abolish ICE, has said that “the fascists are destroying the country,” described America as a “genocidal regime,” and called support for keeping transgender athletes out of female sports “disgusting.”

These staffers’ posts come as Nixon’s former social media director, Sara Mahmoud, said she wished Zionists would die and expressed support for Hamas after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, Fox News reported.

Mahmoud’s posts spanned over multiple accounts with different aliases. “Can Zionists die already?” Mahmoud said in one post to X from an account that was recently deleted.

“Glory and honor to our freedom fighters. Praying for their safety and success,” Mahmoud posted on Nov. 18, 2018 — the same day Hamas fired as many as 400 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Later that same year, she also re-posted a celebration of the organization’s 31st anniversary since its founding in 1987.

“Palestine is the land of the Arab Palestinian people, from it they originate, to it they adhere and belong, and about it they reach out and communicate. #Hamas31 #WhatsHamas,” the post read.

Many of Mahmoud’s archived posts are directed at white Jews, especially those supporting the Israeli state. “Wow, white Jews are so entitled lmfaoooo please die,” Mahmoud wrote in a 2016 post.