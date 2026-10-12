A federal investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is reportedly being called “World War 11,” a reference to the Somali native’s infamous gaffe last year, when she seemingly read “World War II” as “World War Eleven” at a Democrat press conference.

News of the investigation broke on Monday, but details around the probe remain unclear. Omar’s home in Washington, DC, was raided by agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), suggesting an immigration-related investigation.

“Today in the Washington, DC, area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told Fox News Digital. “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

The Washington Post reports that federal investigators are calling the investigation into Omar “World War 11” — a reference to her gaffe during a press conference in January 2025 where she compared Trump’s immigration enforcement to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

In July, during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, President Donald Trump mocked Omar’s gaffe by joking that she calls her brother “husband #1,” a reference to the immigration fraud allegations that have been made against her for years.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, for instance, published a piece in Breitbart News in July 2019 where he called on the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into Omar’s immigration history.

Among the allegations Fitton made in a complaint to the ethics committee were that Omar committed perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud.

“Documented-based reporting by Steinberg, et al. has developed the following information: Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, a citizen of the United States, married her biological brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a citizen of the United Kingdom, in 2009, presumably as part of an immigration fraud scheme,” Fitton wrote.

In response to the investigation and DHS raid on her home, Omar said she was being targeted by the Trump administration for her politics.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” Omar said. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

This is not the first time federal investigators have looked into Omar.

Former President Joe Biden’s DOJ began an investigation into Omar’s finances after reports suggested that she had amassed a multi-million-dollar net worth since being elected to Congress, the New York Times reported in January.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.