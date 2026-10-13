Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) received criticism after he posted that he was looking to hire interns and encouraged “BIPOC” (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), LGBTQ+, and “other underrepresented candidates” to apply.

In a post on X, Markey also included “working class” candidates and veterans as people who were “encouraged to apply” for a spring 2027 internship.

“I’m hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office,” Markey wrote. “BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply. Applications are due Monday, November 9th.”

In response to Markey’s post, several people pointed out that it was crazy that a United States senator “can openly violate civil rights law” on social media; others questioned if white men could apply.

“Crazy that a United States Senator can openly violate civil rights law on Twitter,” City Journal’s Christopher Rufo wrote in a post.

“Are white men allowed to apply, Senator?” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) wrote in a post.

“The Democratic Party as an institution is premised on despising ordinary young white men,” Blake Neff, the co-host of The Charlie Kirk Show wrote in a post on X.

“Harmeet Dhillon’s office is probably popping the champagne over this tweet already,” Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center, wrote in a post. “Seems like Markey is catching a civil rights grenade here.”

“Left-wing senator makes it clear who he will not hire,” Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch wrote in a post.

“Wouldn’t it have been easier just to say ‘straight White men need not apply’?” conservative journalist Nick Sortor wrote in a post on X.

According to Markey’s job posting for interns for his Boston office, the ideal applicants “are highly motivated individuals who possess strong writing, research and interpersonal skills.”

The job posting states that people with backgrounds “in political science, international relations, environmental studies, liberal arts, and communications are desirable.”

It also mentions that Markey’s office “is an equal employment opportunity employer in accordance with the requirements of Senate Rules and Regulations and applicable federal laws.”