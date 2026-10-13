A new poll shows Democrats leading Republicans by 7 points on the generic congressional ballot as the midterm elections approach.

Surveying 974 likely voters between October 5 – 9 with a margin of error +/- 3.2 percent, the NewsNation/DDHQ poll from TrueDot.ai found Democrats lead Republicans with 49 percent support versus the Republicans at 42 percent on the generic congressional ballot. A separate eight percent of respondents said they were undecided.

“When respondents were asked which party has done more to earn their vote, regardless of whom they’re voting for, 46 percent said the Democratic Party while 40 percent said the GOP. Close to 7 percent said independents while 8 percent said none of the above,” per The Hill.

Geoffrey Skelley, chief elections analyst at DDHQ, said that Democrats’ probability of election success will hinge on whether or not their leads expand in the coming weeks.

“The big question is if the lead grows more,” said Skelley. “You’re basically out of time for much to change. At this point, it is probably more just about engaging the voters in your party as best you can, and making some final cases to voters who might normally or might have in the past voted for your party, if you’re Republicans in particular, and then trying to make the case for why they should show up again.”

The same poll also put President Trump’s approval rating at 38 percent with a 60 percent disapproval rating.

“Inflation (28 percent), jobs and the economy (20 percent) and immigration and the border (12 percent) ranked among what voters said are the most urgent issues facing the U.S,” added The Hill.

As Breitbart News reported last week, an Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that a majority of Americans blame President Trump for rising prices and higher costs of living as the midterm election approaches.

According to the research, 17 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of higher prices while 26 percent approve of his handling of the economy overall. Roughly 65 percent of those polled blamed high prices on the president’s policies.

According to Fox News, Republican performance in the coming midterms will hinge on several factors, most specifically inflation and base enthusiasm.