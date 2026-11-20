An illegal alien, released into the United States by the Biden administration, was seemingly protected from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by sanctuary officials in Hennepin County, Minnesota, even after he was arrested for sexual assault.

On November 11, ICE agents lodged a detainer against illegal alien Oscar Daniel Chisag Zumbana of Ecuador, while he was being held at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on sexual assault charges, Breitbart News has learned.

Rather than notifying ICE agents when Zumbana would be released, Hennepin County officials followed sanctuary policy by ignoring the detainer. He is now on the run.

“This illegal alien from Ecuador was arrested for sexual assault. Despite this, Minneapolis sanctuary politicians refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released him back onto the streets, and he remains at large,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

In 2021, Zumbana illegally crossed the southern border and was subsequently released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s catch and release policy.

“This is sanctuary insanity at work: This illegal alien was released into the United States because of the Biden Administration’s open border policy, then sanctuary politicians refused to work with federal immigration officials after he was arrested for sexual assault,” Mullin said. “Sanctuary policies only serve to protect criminal illegal aliens while putting every single American at risk.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.