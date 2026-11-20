President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Colombia, Nate Morris, reportedly moved closer to confirmation on Wednesday.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13 to 8 to advance the Kentucky businessman’s nomination, according to Metro Lex News. The outlet noted his nomination was on its way to the full Senate.

The president nominated Morris for the ambassador position over the summer after asking him to step aside in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race so Trump could endorse Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), Breitbart News reported.

Following their conversation, Morris wrote in a social media post, “When President Trump asks you to serve your nation, you answer the call. I am incredibly proud to be a part of the Trump Administration, representing Kentucky and America on the global stage and fighting for the America First agenda.”

Per Metro Lex News, the committee advanced more than 20 nominees including Morris.

“His congressional record lists a favorable committee report,” the outlet said, adding a full Senate vote has not yet been scheduled for the nominees.

The report continued:

President Donald Trump submitted Morris’s nomination June 1, according to the White House. At his Aug. 5 hearing, Morris pledged to work with Colombia’s new government on drug trafficking, irregular migration and economic opportunity, El Tiempo reported. He also promised to serve Americans in Colombia, support U.S. businesses and promote energy cooperation amid competition with China.

Breitbart News has extensively covered news from Colombia. In January 2025, the outlet reported, “The Colombian government ‘agreed to all’ of President Donald Trump’s terms regarding the ‘unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia’ who are being deported from the United States.”

More recently, in August military operations in Colombia carried out to fight narco-terrorist groups during the first 48 hours of conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella’s administration resulted in the death of a top Marxist FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) commander.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced in August that Colombia had officially joined the “Shield of the Americas” regional counter-cartel coalition, per Breitbart News:

Colombia officially joined the Shield of the Americas — formally known as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) — during a two-day meeting of the coalition hosted by Panama this week. Hegseth and Colombia’s recently inaugurated Defense Minister Jorge Mora signed the formal agreement during the meeting. Speaking to representatives of the A3C’s 19 partner members, Hegseth said that the coalition’s new motto is, “We do bad things to bad people.”

Per the Metro Lex News article, Morris will be the first Senate-confirmed U.S. ambassador in Bogotá since 2022 if he is confirmed.