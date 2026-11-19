The far-left activist group The Other 98% is calling to make it law to require a person in a “vegetative state” to resign from Congress, providing a picture of outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a wheelchair in the meme.

“Can we make it a law that a person in a vegetative state must resign from Congress?” the meme posted reads, providing two pictures of McConnell –one up close and one showing him lookin feeble in his wheelchair.

McConnell has been embattled with health issues for years, which became particularly noticeable after his inexplicable “freeze ups” during press conferences in 2023.

McConnell also disappeared from the halls of Congress for months this year following a reported fall in June.

When he returned to the Capitol in September, the 84-year-old lawmaker was speaking noticeably slower.

However, Democrats currently have a number of geriatric members of Congress including outgoing Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); 86; outgoing Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), 87; outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), 81; and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), 88, who is, notably, not retiring.

If history serves as any indicator, Democrats will be hesitant to call for their own to step down due to a “vegetative state,” given that the far-left ignored former President Joe Biden’s obvious physical and mental decline for years, waiting until the eleventh hour to oust him as their presidential nominee. Even so, Democrats remain in denial that they misled the public.

“Look, we didn’t,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said last year. “Let’s look at President Biden. He’s had an amazing record. The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, putting 235 judges of record.

“He’s a patriot. He’s a great guy, and when he stepped down he did it on his own because he thought it was better not only for the Democratic Party for America, we should all salute him. We should all salute him.”

That same year, Democrats openly refused to participate in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into whether their party helped conceal Biden’s cognitive decline.

“I will note that few of my Democratic colleagues are here today—thank you to Senator Welch from Vermont for being here—leaving us with no other option than to take the boycotting of this hearing as an admission of guilt for their role in this crisis,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said at the time.