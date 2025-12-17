Exclusive: Biden-Era Judge Blocking GA Law Prohibiting Transgender Medical Procedures for Inmates

A Biden-era judge is preventing a law from being enforced in Georgia that would prohibit transgender-related medical procedures on inmates, Leigh Ann O’Neill, Chief Legal Affairs Officer at the America First policy institute, explained to Breitbart News Daily.

Prior to the judge’s intervention, she said, Georgia lawmakers “decided to do what probably any rational set of lawmakers would do, and ban the provision of, you know, quote, unquote, trans medical provisions to inmates.”

This includes hormone replacement therapy and similar prescriptions.

“And now this, you know, rogue judge appointed by President Biden, of course, predictably, has now entered an injunction to prevent that law from being enforced,” O’Neill explained, as she explained the judge’s justification for the injunction.

“Injunctions are meant to prevent the infringement of constitutional rights. And so here the allegation is that preventing prisoners who identify as transgender from receiving hormone therapy is a constitutional violation, and the judge has agreed with the plaintiffs here, which has become now a class of prisoners who identify as transgender,” she said.

“And so, you know, we’re at a place now where an appointed judge in a district — in a federal district court — agrees that refusing to allow prisoners to receive hormone therapy because they feel like they identify as the opposite sex is a constitutional violation,” she said, laying out the reality and noting that they are looking at the Eighth Amendment, specifically, with cruel and unusual punishment.

However, she said the great irony of this is that there are incarcerated biological females who are being housed with biological males “against their will.”

That, she said, is the “pinnacle of an of an Eighth Amendment violation,” pointing out how unfair it is to all women, particularly those who have been victims of sexual assault.

“[They are housed with men] in a locked space where they then also have to share the same common spaces, bathrooms, showering areas, what have you. And it just of course, as you can imagine, amounts to re-traumatization of these female inmates, and here we are spending our federal tax dollars and state tax dollars going to work to allow these men who feel like they’re women, maybe, or they’re taking advantage of a system that is completely broken, and they’re invading these spaces where we are supposed to be rehabilitating prisoners,” she said,

“The goal is, in many cases, to rehabilitate them, get them to a place where they can leave the facility, leave prison, and, you know, lead productive lives on the outside. And instead of doing that, we are just demoralizing and debilitating these female inmates even further,” she added.

