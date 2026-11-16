Over 350,000 visas have been revoked under the Trump administration, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Pigott spoke about the progress the Trump administration has made on this front, putting into greater context by noting that the administration has over doubled the amount of visas it has revoked in the second year of Trump’s second term compared to the first year.

“Over 350,000 visas now been revoked under the Trump administration. To put that number in context, under the first year of the Trump administration, there was 100,000 visas that were revoked. In less than a year now, since that point, an additional 250,000 to get you that total 350,000 visas revoked,” Pigott said, observing that the figure is “the most of any administration in history.”

He cited three main reasons driving the revocations, listing them as immigration violations, criminal activity, and fraud.

“Fraud is a major part of this, and so we’re looking at all these different elements,” he explained. “Fundamentally, what this really signals and makes clear is that that standard when we vet somebody that this is a national security decision when someone is granted a visa, that continues when they hold that visa,” he said.

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“And so if we find grounds for revocation, we’re going to take that action. We’re going to revoke that visa. It’s a pretty common sense policy, but it sends a clear message around the world and has a real impact,” he continued, identifying some of those criminal activities as drunk driving, assault, theft, and more.

“We’re going to revoke those visas to not allow those people to remain in the United States, so I think it’s common sense here, and it’s having a real impact,” Pigott said.

When asked what kind of visas these people were in the U.S. on in the first place, Pigott pointed to short-term visas, tourist visas, and business visas.

“Some of, for example, if you take birth tourism, which is a prominent case of fraud that we’ve been combating, most of those visas tend to be short-term visas, tourist visas, business visas, where people are representing that they’re going to stay in the United States for a short time, and then they clearly violate the terms of that visa in order to commit birth tourism,” he said.

“So that’s a prominent number of visas that have been revoked. We often do see other types of visas be revoked, such as student visas or other visas. One of the things that we actually were just describing were huge cottage industries that exist around the world to help people to commit fraud through either fake documents, by coaching them on how to lie, by falsifying records or travel records or other things like that,” he said, adding that the State Department is actively “shutting down those visas where applicable.”

He added, “We’re revoking those visas, but we’re also working with law enforcement internationally or domestically where appropriate to shut down those networks so that there’s accountability.”

Ultimately, Pigott said there must be “consequences for those fraudsters that are helping to coach people on how to lie to the United States.”

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