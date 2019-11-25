Flashback: Before He Hit a Quarterback with a Helmet, Myles Garrett Took a Knee to Protest Police Brutality

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett has begun his suspension for using a helmet like a weapon to attack another player, but Garrett was one of the many players who took a knee to protest “police brutality.”

Garrett recently lost an appeal of his suspension for attacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with Rudolph’s own helmet during a November 14 broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

In an attempt to defend his actions, nearly a week after the brawl, Garrett suddenly began claiming that Rudolph yelled a racial slur at Garrett, presumably sparking Garrett to the attack.

But while Garrett was suspended for the thuggish behavior of using a helmet to brain an opponent on the field, he is one of the same NFL players who claimed to be taking a stand against “police brutality” by taking a knee during the national anthem.

For instance, in 217, Garrett was one of 20 Cleveland Browns players to take a knee during the national anthem.

It appears that Garrett doesn’t oppose violence as much as he appeared to in 2017 when anthem protests were hot.

