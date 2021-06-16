WATCH: Mother of Murder Victim Charges Simone Biles’ Brother Following Case Dismissal

CLEVELAND — The murder case against the brother of Olympian Simone Biles has been dismissed in Cleveland.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg ruled that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction against Tevin Biles-Thomas. Biles-Thomas was on trial facing multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with deaths of three men on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Moments after Judge Synenberg’s decision, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas. The woman was later identified as the mother of one of the murder victims.