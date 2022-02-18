Matt Stafford, Rams to Pay Medical Bills for Photog Who Broke Spine After Platform Fall

The Los Angeles Rams and their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, have announced they will pay the medical and equipment repair costs for a photographer who fell off a platform and fractured her spine during the Rams victory parade.

Disturbing video of the incident surfaced Thursday, in which Stafford can be seen turning his back and walking away after the photographer slips and falls off a tall parade platform.

The photographer, Kelly Smiley, announced on Twitter that the fall had broken her spine.

Stafford was widely criticized on social media for his callous response to Smiley’s serious fall.

Now, it appears Stafford and his team have decided to do the right thing and help Smiley with the costs associated with her fall.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter:

A GoFundMe had been set up to aid Smiley in her recovery. But it appears the Stafford’s and the Rams have that covered.