WATCH: Broncos’ Brett Rypien Shoved by Teammate During Confrontation over Russell Wilson

Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner shoved his teammate and backup QB Brett Rypien on Sunday during an argument over starting QB Russell Wilson.

The moment came in the third quarter with the Broncos trailing 34-6 and well on their way to what would ultimately be a humiliating 51-14 defeat at the hands of the Rams. Wilson, who has seen more than his fair share of struggles this year, was sacked on back-to-back plays. After the last sack, with Denver’s offense on the sideline, Rypien went over and said something to the offensive line that clearly didn’t agree with left guard Dalton Risner.

Because Risner became obviously agitated and shoved Rypien, causing multiple teammates to intervene.

“Tensions are high, Jim (Nantz), on these Broncos’ sideline,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast after the incident. “Backup quarterback Brett Rypien came over after that sack, went to the offensive line. Had words for them and Dalton Risner, defending Russell Wilson. Risner, right in the middle of it, actually pushed Rypien.

“And then Cam Sutton just trying to calm everyone down going up and down the sidelines. But certainly, frustration down here on the Broncos’ sideline.”

Of course, even when Wilson does the right thing by coming over and trying to settle everyone down, he can’t help but be an incredible weirdo by holding the ball over his face. Why is Wilson worried about someone reading his lips while trying to rally his line? Dude, you’re down 34-6. Whatever is in your game plan, the Rams have clearly figured it out and aren’t impressed.

Take the ball away from your face, and quit being a weirdo.

Wilson threw three interceptions, and the Broncos’ record sank to a dismal 4-11. The offseason is already here for the Broncos and has been for a while. An offseason that will likely see major changes in the coaching staff and roster.