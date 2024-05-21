UFC’s Sean Strickland Blasts ‘Spineless’ NFL for Not Standing By Harrison Butker: ‘Designed to Destroy America’

UFC star Sean Strickland bashed the National Football League for refusing to support Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who is under attack from the extreme left for his commencement speech touting traditional Christian ideals.

The Chiefs player is under searing attack from the left for the commencement address he delivered on May 11 at Benedictine College, a private, Kansas-based Catholic college.

During the speech, Butker urged the male graduates in the audience to embrace their masculinity and asked the female grads not to ignore having a family.

Many on the far left have lined up to take potshots at the Super Bowl winner, but the NFL has refused to stand up for Butker’s right to his opinion. Worse, one NFL official even came out to attack Butker, and the league said nothing to that attack, leaving it as the only league official stance on Butker’s Christian values.

It appears that the response by the NFL official angered UFC fighter Sean Strickland.

On Monday, Strickland jumped to his X account to call the NFL “spineless cowards.”

“When did the NFL become such spineless cowards? MAN + WOMAN = MARRIAGE Nothing else,” he wrote.

“Text, history, and tradition… It’s that simple,” he said, adding, “‘It doesn’t matter, who cares who can get married,’ Saying that makes you a weak man. They want you to say that….”

“Have beliefs, he concluded.

Strickland also followed that with another post.

“There is not one ounce of me who hates gay people. If you’re gay, be gay. Be happy. I wish you the best,” he wrote on Monday.

“But that doesn’t mean I have to bend my knee on every social issue designed to destroy America and masculinity,” he added.

“You can be against gay marriage. It’s ok. You’re not a bigot NFL,” Strickland concluded.

Strickland referred to the attack by NFL Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane, who slammed Butker and said that the player’s “views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

“The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” Beane added.

