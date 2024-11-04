Jets Owner Woody Johnson Blasts Dems After NY Gov Kathy Hochul Calls Trump Supporters ‘Anti-American, Anti-Women’

New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson says the Democrats are issue-less politicians who have no way of beating former President Trump and the Republicans, so they resort to name-calling.

Johnson, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump’s term in office, made the comments in an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, largely in response to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s (D) recent characterization of Trump voters as “anti-American” and “anti-women.”

“This has been going on as long as I’ve known the president because they have no way to beat him. They have no issues whatsoever,” Johnson told Watters.

“He’s very clearly laid out exactly what he wants to do and been very precise. And they have nothing. They’ve made no comment about the border, no comment about the economy, no comment about the world’s situation. But how are they going to make people’s lives better when they’ve had four years to do it?

Johnson added, “The president asks the most important question, ‘Are you better off today?’ On almost the eve of the election, that is the most important question they’re gonna have to figure out. How is my life better? Am I freer? Do I have more opportunities? Is the American dream available? You look at the cost of everything, and it’s skyrocketing in every sector. … Why is that? That’s what you’ll have to ask yourself.”

The divisive and hateful rhetoric from the Democrats has not only manifested at the state level, as with Hochul but also nationally, as President Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage” during an interview last week.