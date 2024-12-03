Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Suspended Three Games for Late Hit on QB Trevor Lawrence

The National Football League has weighed in on last weekend’s late hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ruled that Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be handed a three-game suspension for the hit.

The league noted that Al-Shaair was suspended for “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship,” according to Pro Football Talk.

The suspension notice was detailed.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” wrote Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations. “Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide…You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.”

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone,” Runyon added.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated,” the letter concluded.

With the suspension now underway, Al-Shaair will not be permitted to play again until Week 17.

His hit on Lawrence is not Al-Shaair’s only controversial action during that same game last Sunday. The practicing Muslim player also came under fire from fans who objected to his “Free Palestine” cleats.

