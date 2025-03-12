ESPN’s Ryan Clark Claims Criticism of Shedeur Sanders is Because of ‘The Color of His Skin’

ESPN’s Ryan Clark claims that criticism of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is not based on the player’s abilities but on the “color of his skin.”

Clark reacted to Sanders’s criticism on Wednesday’s broadcast of ESPN’s “Draft 2025” and discussed how some have called the quarterback “arrogant.”

But Clark sees a sinister reason behind the criticism of Sanders, one that he says is mired in racism.

“It’s not just about him being Deion Sanders’ son. It’s about the bravado he carries. It’s about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes at the position can be questioned,” the former Steelers player turned broadcaster exclaimed.

Clark has accused those he does not like of being racists many times before.

Last year, when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is white, was set to win the MVP award, Clark said he disagreed with the choice and felt that Lamar Jackson was more deserving because Jackson was “authentically black.”

The ESPN talker even insisted that white sports commentators should not be allowed to talk about violence perpetrated on the field by black players.

Clark has also called Donald Trump and his supporters “bigots.

The ESPNer has certainly taken criticism for throwing the race card. In January, former Bills Defensive End Marcellus Wiley, who is himself black, accused Clark of having a racial bias in favor of black quarterbacks.

On the other hand, back in 2022, Clark claimed that the sports media was not taking Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp seriously enough because Kupp is a white man playing in a position that black players often dominate.

