A varsity football star in Iowa was tragically shot and killed during a recent hunting trip when his friends mistook him for a squirrel.

The tragedy occurred this past Saturday in rural Brighton, roughly 12 miles from Des Moines, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, when 17-year-old Carson Ryan of Washington was “mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party.” He was struck in the back of the head and later died of his injuries after being transported to UI Health Care Medical Center.

“The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the hunting incident in Washington County. The incident is currently under investigation,” noted the IDNR.

Washington assistant football coach Nic Williams hailed the young and promising athlete as a “fierce competitor in everything he did” during a vigil held for him this past Sunday night, according to the Southeast Iowa Union.

“He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith. He was loved by so many people; his mom, Heidi, his family and his friends and his teammates, his teachers and coaches and anyone who just got to spend a second with him,” he added.

According to the New York Post, roughly a dozen “nearby school districts also mourned the teen’s sudden death on social media and urged students and staff to wear Washington High’s black-and-orange team colors to honor Ryan, who competed on the district’s boys football, basketball, and track-and-field squads.”

“Washington Boys’ Track & Field team asks you to keep Carson’s Mom, family, classmates, and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson,” the Washington Demons Boys Track & Field posted to Facebook Sunday.

A current GoFundMe launched in Carson’s honor has raised over $50,000, describing him as a “son, friend, and bright light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“His kindness, humor, and genuine spirit touched countless lives, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void,” it added.