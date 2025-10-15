Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez Flees Team’s Hotel in Milwaukee Over Wife’s Fear of Ghosts

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez reportedly decided not to stay in the hotel the team contracted with in Milwaukee because his wife felt uneasy over the rumors of ghosts in the building.

The team arranged to stay at Milwaukee’s historic Pfister Hotel, but Hernandez and his wife, Jennifer, chose to stay elsewhere after hearing claims that the Pfister is one of the most haunted hotels in America, Fox Sports reported.

Hernandez said that his wife caught wind of stories about strange happenings from other Dodgers family members who had stayed at the hotel over the years. And she just wasn’t having it.

The 33-year-old outfielder, though, said he ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

“I don’t believe in ghosts,” he told the media. “I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything.”

He added that he just didn’t want to deal with an unhappy wife.

“But my wife is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights,” he explained.

The player went on to note that others have said that “some of the rooms, the lights go off and on. And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don’t know.”

Hernandez is not the only Dodgers player who won’t chance any meetings with the paranormal. Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts is also ghosting the Pfister thanks to the spooky legends.

