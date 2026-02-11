Team USA bobsled athlete Jasmine Jones expressed that she was “honored to have” the opportunity to represent both the United States and the U.S. Air Force as she competes at the Winter Olympics.

In an interview with Fox News, Jones — who serves in the Air Force, explained that “there’s so few people who” represent their country by both serving in the U.S. Military and as a U.S. Olympic athlete.

Jones, who joined the Air Force in April 2023, expressed that she was “thankful for being an airman.”

“I feel like there’s so few people who do both at the same time, and I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent both,” Jones told the outlet. “I’m thankful for being an airman and representing my country in that aspect.”

Jones continued to explain to the outlet how after she “barely missed out on qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games,” she went on to join the Air Force, which provided her with the opportunity to join the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP).

According to My Air Force Life website, the Air Force’s WCAP “is open to Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve Air Force and Space Force personnel who rank the highest in their sports.”

“Only the best athletes are selected to train with the elite for a spot on the USA Olympic Team,” the website added.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is being resilient, and I feel like that plays a part, where, going into basic, and you’re waking up early,” Jones explained to the outlet. “You’re following orders. You’re getting that discipline needed, and that goes into bobsled.”

Jones comments come as freestyle skiers for Team USA Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess made comments attempting to distance themselves from the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While Lillis said he was “heartbroken about what’s happened in the United States,” Hess stated that “it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now.”

“If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” Hess added. “Just because I’m wearing the flag, doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Breitbart News reported that other Team USA athletes, such as hockey player Brady Tkachuk, expressed that “being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors” he’s had.