Olympian with ‘Mixed Emotions’ Over Representing the US Laments ‘Hardest Weeks of His Life’ After Backlash

The US skier who revealed to the world his “mixed emotions” over representing America on the Olympic stage says the backlash to his comments led to the “hardest weeks of his life.”

Hunter Hess, 27, qualified for the men’s halfpipe on Friday morning, and after doing so, flashed an “L” on his forehead to signify the “loser” title that President Trump gave him after his less-than-patriotic comments before the Winter Games began.

“Apparently, I am a loser,” he said. “I am leaning into it.”

“I worked so hard to be here. I sacrificed my entire life to make this moment happen. I’m not going to let controversy like that get in my way. I love the United States of America. I cannot say that enough,” he said. “In my original statement, I felt like I said that, but apparently, people didn’t take it that way. I’m so happy to be here, so happy to represent Team USA and ride as much as I can.

“It was pretty distracting. I had a week that was pretty challenging. Luckily, my family was there to support me and help me get through it. There was a lot of noise, and I’ve never been subject to that type of criticism. But with my family’s help, I was able to get through it. And skiing has saved my life, time and time again, and it seems to have done so again.