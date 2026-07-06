England Football Star Jordan Henderson Stretchered Off After Post-Match Fall

England midfielder Jordan Henderson was taken to hospital after his side handed Mexico its first FIFA World Cup loss at Estadio Azteca, sustaining a post-match stumble Monday night as he rushed onto the field to greet his fellow players.

Henderson was hurt when he tumbled over an advertising board during the celebration and was quickly stretchered off while being administered oxygen.

“I have mixed feelings; I am sad because Jordan injured his wrist and it is quite serious. It just does not fit with the evening that Jordan is not with us,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said as he confirmed the injury.

“I do not know the procedure; the doctor told me that he is in the hospital.”

England had just beaten Mexico with two goals from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from Harry Kane when the sideline fall occurred.

The 36-year-old Brentford midfielder’s World Cup has been limited to a six-minute appearance at the end of England’s Group L win over Panama.

Henderson was accompanied to hospital by a member of England’s support staff and will not travel back with the team on Monday, the BBC reports.

The former Liverpool captain, who was an unused substitute, is likely to join Reece James, who picked up a hamstring injury in England’s opening match, on the sidelines.

The Three Lions are back in action this Saturday when they face Norway in the quarter-finals following their stunning win against Brazil.

That contest is set down for Miami, Florida.