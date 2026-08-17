Stephen A. Smith Accuses NABJ of Giving Him ‘Thumbs Down’ Award Over Criticism of Democrats

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said Monday that the National Association of Black Journalists targeted him for criticizing Democrats after the group gave him a “Thumbs Down” award.

The award was announced Saturday in Atlanta, where NABJ said Smith has shown a repeated pattern of attacking Black women in politics, sports, and media.

“Smith has established a recurring public pattern of disparaging commentary directed at prominent Black women across politics, sports, and media,” said a voiceover during a presentation at the NABJ convention.

“Such commentary reinforces harmful narratives, undermines the fair and respectful representation of Black women in public discourse, and stands in direct conflict with NABJ’s longstanding commitment to accurate, responsible, and inclusive portrayals of Black communities.”

Speaking on his Straight Shooter show on Monday, Smith said the award was a personal attack rather than legitimate journalism.

“This is a journalism organization that didn’t engage in journalism when it came to critiquing me,” Smith said. “If you believed I was disparaging Black women, why didn’t anyone call me? Why wasn’t there a conversation?”

Smith also criticized NABJ President Errin Haines for accusing him publicly without presenting evidence to support the claim. He argued the controversy was driven by politics rather than his comments.

“You would go on stage, Ms. Haines, and accuse me of disparaging Black women with no evidence, just your feelings. This is shameful, but it’s OK, because ladies and gentlemen, I understand what’s going on,” Smith said. “And I must admit, the more I think about it, I actually get flattered. Folks are scared. See, I talk too much, and I don’t speak glowingly enough about the Democratic Party. This is political. I am a registered independent. I am fair.”

Smith had previously drawn criticism over remarks about Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), saying she used “street verbiage” in Congress. He later apologized.

After the award was announced, Smith blasted NABJ on X.