“Maybe If Canada Had Air Conditioning”: Caitlin Clark Blasts Northern Neighbors After Kelsey Mitchell Injury

The Indiana Fever made their first trip to Canada, and it was successful; they beat Toronto and extended their win streak. But the Fever did have to sweat this win out, literally.

Late in the third quarter of the Fever’s Tuesday night matchup against the Toronto Tempo, Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who was Indiana’s leading scorer at the time, had to leave the game due to overheating.

After the game, Clark did not hold back in criticizing Canada’s aversion to air conditioning, citing the heat that forced her teammate out of the game.

“Maybe, if Canada had air conditioning, that would probably be helpful. It’s a million degrees in here, but hopefully, she’ll be okay. We certainly missed her.”

Thankfully for the Fever, they have Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston, and Clark to take up the slack for any lack of scoring, and despite a furious effort from the Tempo, the Fever held on for their fifth straight win.

Her complaints about the ventilation aside, Clark sought to make it clear that her quarrel was not with the people of Canada, and she looks forward to coming back.

“The fans were great tonight,” Clark said. “It’s really cool to see how much women’s basketball has grown. Really fun for my first time in Canada, and I’m certainly excited to come back.”