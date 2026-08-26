Colin Kaepernick Awarded Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Honor

Former NFL quarterback and original anti-American anthem protester Colin Kaepernick has been named the ​Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year. He will receive the award at a ceremony in Louisville ‌on November 7, the organization said Tuesday.

Reuters reports Kaepernick was selected for “his advocacy against racial injustice and for efforts to support underserved communities through his Know Your Rights Camp and other philanthropic initiatives.”

“Colin has ​used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when ​doing so came at significant personal and professional cost,” said Lonnie Ali, the ⁠late boxing champion’s wife and the co-founder, president and chief executive of the Muhammad Ali ​Center.

The NFL’s most infamous activist began his kneeling anthem protest in the preseason of 2016, as Breitbart News reported.

Kaepernick also wore socks depicting police as pigs at team practices and sported T-shirts featuring Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro.

However, after that season, the former 49er walked away from his contract with San Francisco.

RELATED: ABC’s Hostin Declares Kaepernick Deserves His Job Back with Back Pay PLUS a Noble Peace Prize

Kaepernick was not re-signed by another club and remained shunned and unemployed by the league.

In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL alleging that the league’s owners conspired to keep him off a roster due to his anthem protests.

Years later he still held out hope for a return to the NFL – which never eventuated.

He reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in 2019.

After his NFL career ended, Kaepernick, 38, made millions by becoming a full-time protester and left-wing activist.

The ​Muhammad Ali Center has a history of ill thought out responses to news narratives and the figures behind then.

In 2022, it awarded Dr. Anthony Fauci its Lifetime Achievement Award.