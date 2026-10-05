REPORT: Bears Super Bowl Champ Otis Wilson Subdued After Scrap with Female Security Officer at Jets Game

Chicago Bears Super Bowl legend Otis Wilson reportedly got into a physical altercation with a female security officer at Soldier Field on Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Wilson, 69, allegedly became upset when told he could not use the elevator that takes media members to the locker room and press conferences after the game.

According to witnesses, Wilson boarded the elevator anyway and had to be escorted off by several members of stadium security. Wilson also reportedly had to be restrained by multiple security officers.

The Sun-Times report claims that Wilson was found on all fours, bent over at the waist, and in a state of apparent physical fatigue after the incident.

The paper also published a picture of a hole in a wall, said to be the result of the scuffle.

“[Wilson] was surrounded by several men and women wearing different uniforms, some with hand-held radios. Eventually, he was wheeled onto an elevator in a chair and taken downstairs, conscious and alert and with no visible injuries,” the Sun-Times reported.

The Chicago Police Department did not report any charges or arrests in connection with the incident.

The Bears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun-Times.