WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark Receives Only 1 First Place MVP Vote

Fans of Caitlin Clark were stunned on Thursday to learn she received only one vote for MVP despite an incredible all-star WNBA season.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson won the MVP award, receiving “65 first-place votes (valued at 10 points each) from 74 votes cast,” with no voter ranking “her worse than second,” per The Spun.

Only three other players received a first-place vote: Olivia Miles (six), Kelsey Mitchell (two) and Caitlin Clark (one). Miles was the consensus second-place vote-getter (valued at seven points each), receiving 40 of them. Mitchell received 12 second-place votes, Stewart received seven, and Clark received six. In total, Wilson dominated the total points mark with 713 – more than Miles and Clark put together. Miles ended up with 442 points, Mitchell had 287, Clark had 212, and Stewart had 171.

According to Fox News, Clark appeared on 55 ballots, receiving one first-place vote, six second-place votes, 20 third-place votes, 16 fourth-place votes, and 12 fifth-place votes. She finished with 212 points, well behind Miles’ 442 and Mitchell’s 287.”

While commentators agree that Wilson had a fantastic season and may have deserved the victory, they were puzzled by how Caitlin Clark could receive so few first-place votes. Fans voiced their displeasure on social media.

“Miles finishing with more than Mitchell and Clark, combined, proves this award is an absolute joke. It’s become the most meaningless award in professional sports,” said one X user.