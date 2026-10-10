WATCH: High School Ref Suspended After Grabbing Player During TD Celebration

A Missouri high school football game took a bizarre turn Thursday night when a referee angrily confronted and grabbed a player after the player scored a touchdown.

The trouble started after Glendale High School wide receiver Joelle Rover scored a touchdown against Kickapoo High School. Rover then did a kick move similar to the dance move Michael Jackson made famous.

While the move seemed harmless, a referee clearly disagreed, charged in, grabbed Rover, and started shouting at him.

Rover raised his hands in shock as he argued with the official.

Glendale head coach Frank Tristan then began yelling at another official about the incident.

“He doesn’t need to be touching my player,” Tristan said. “You talk to me. That’s ridiculous. He needs to grow up.”

The Missouri State High School Activities Association wasted no time and suspended the referee indefinitely.

“We were made aware of the situation, and the official in question has been suspended indefinitely,” said MSHSAA Communications Director Andrew Kauffman.

The Springfield Public School District, the governing body for both Glendale and Kickapoo, has also weighed in on the matter.

“We have engaged with MSHSAA to ask them to review the situation due to our concern,” SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall said.