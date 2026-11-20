San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is accustomed to warm, enthusiastic greetings from fans when his team plays south of the border. However, he would like those fans to confine their exuberance to when the team is on defense.

Speaking to reporters this week about the throngs of 9ers faithful that greeted him and the team in Mexico City four years ago when they played the Cardinals, Bosa offered a suggestion he feels will help.

“Yeah, I kind of want … I think we need some information given to the fans so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them- no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques- but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”

The 49ers are set to play a game with massive playoff implications against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The stadium that will host the game, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, has been renamed Estadio Banorte since San Francisco last played there in 2022.

It’s probably a tough sell to get fans used to soccer’s cheering-and-singing etiquette to switch to the normal cheering protocols in American football suddenly.

Ultimately, though, the 49ers will likely happily accept whatever cheering their Mexican fans decide to give them.