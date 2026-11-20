Cheerleaders for the Florida Gators have found a literally alphabetical way to distract free throw shooters at the foul line: recite the ABCs.

The diversionary tactic showed up Wednesday night as the top-ranked Gators took on the number eight Houston Cougars at the Players Era 8 tournament in Las Vegas.

During play in the first half, Cougars guard Corey Hadnot II went to the stripe for a pair of free throws and the Gators cheerleading squad was prepped and ready for him with the refrain many kids learn at home before they ever see a classroom.

As Hadnot was preparing to shoot, the squad started shouting in chorus the ABCs while waving white pompoms above their heads in unison.

And it apparently worked – the first time, wrote Outkick’s Matt Reigle.

Hadnot made the second free throw, but at that time the cheerleaders had stopped their preschool approach in favor of shrieking.

“We see all kinds of attempts to distract players, from random signs to what are basically Busby Berkeley musical numbers,” Reigle wrote.

“So, college basketball fans, this is what you have to d0,” he wrote, suggesting they come up with “subtle and bizarre” tactics:

Start going through the periodic table. Blaze through the names of Santa’s reindeer. Rattle off the names of the Three Stooges in chronological order by the year they joined the act (Moe, Shemp, Larry, Curly, Shemp again, Joe Besser, Curly Joe DeRita …)

The sportswriter predicted that will “knock them off their game” and said the cheerleaders should have used some of those ideas instead.

The Gators lost their game 86-76.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more