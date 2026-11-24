The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to bench Aaron Rodgers for this week’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The news came in an oddly timed announcement at 11:00 PM EST on Tuesday.

The Steelers’ decision to deactivate Rodgers means he won’t start, and he won’t even be suited up for Pittsburgh’s Black Friday game.

Rodgers’ benching comes as a shocker for multiple reasons: First, it’s Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Secondly, only a day before announcing his deactivation, Mike McCarthy had defended Rodgers when reporters asked if he planned to play any other quarterbacks.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy responded.

Nor did Rodgers appear on Pittsburgh’s Tuesday injury report.

So, clearly, something happened between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night that led the head coach to decide that Aaron Rodgers was, in fact, not his quarterback.

NFL reporter Jordan Scultz cites sources who tell him that “the #Steelers’ decision to bench Aaron Rodgers is one the team intends to revisit in the near future. But after a very difficult last two weeks, Pittsburgh feels the offense needs a spark and wants to give Mason Rudolph a try.”

That sounds all well and good. However, as McCarthy now undeniably knows, Rodgers doesn’t see himself as a backup and likely won’t stick around if he’s being benched, especially for a career backup like Mason Rudolph.

So, the next shoe to drop is whether Rodgers asks the Steelers for his release so he can join another team. Or maybe so that he can get an early start on the retirement that he was going to start anyway at the end of this season.

Either way, this story is far from over.