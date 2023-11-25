Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a noted creepy boss, recently shared his insights on how AI could significantly reshape our work lives, potentially reducing the workweek to just three days.

Business Insider reports that in a recent episode of the podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, delved into the potential of artificial intelligence. Gates emphasized that the evolution of AI could lead to a drastic reduction in the traditional work week, possibly limiting it to merely three days. His views reflect a growing recognition of AI’s capacity to reshape not just the workplace but also the very fabric of our daily lives.

Gates’ discussion goes beyond mere technological advancement. He touches on a fundamental rethinking of what it means to work and live in an AI-augmented society. “If you zoom out, the purpose of life is not just to do jobs,” he remarked, suggesting a future where machines take on more tasks, allowing humans more leisure time and possibly redefining our societal values and goals.

This concept aligns with Gates’ broader perspective on technology’s role in society. Earlier this year, he underscored the vast potential of AI in enhancing productivity, healthcare, and education. He also spoke about AI-powered personal assistants, or “agents,” capable of assisting in virtually any life aspect. The vision Gates lays out is one where AI acts as a catalyst for a more efficient, health-focused, and educated society.

Gates has already given the public into his potential nightmare future where AI does all the thinking for people. In October, Gates unveiled AI “agents” that will pick movies, shows, and podcasts for their users.

However, Gates is aware of the challenges and disruptions that accompany technological shifts. He acknowledges that job displacement is a natural outcome of new technologies, citing the decrease in the number of farmers in recent generations as an example. Yet, he remains optimistic, stating, “If [changes] proceed at a reasonable pace and the government helps those who need to learn new things, then it’s all good.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Gates’ creepiness as a boss and influential billionaire. In one recent troubling example, Gates’ office asked women sexually explicit questions as part of the job interview process.

Microsoft insiders also referred to Gates as an “office bully” pursuing affairs with women in the workplace.

Gates’ ongoing shenanigans with women and his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which he continually attempts to downplay, put him in a sticky situation when he initiated an affair with a young Russian bridge player.

Given Gates’ creepy personal history and his environmental zealotry, Americans should take his planned AI future as a warning, not a promise of a better life.

Read more at Business Insider here.

