Teen Vogue Urges Readers Who ‘Love and Care for People with Uteruses’ to Back Stacey Abrams

Democrat Stacey Abrams can now count on Teen Vogue readers who “love and care for people with uteruses” for support after a columnist told them to back the Georgia gubernatorial candidate in the name of “abortion rights.”

Columnist Jameelah Nasheed delivered her rallying cry in an op-ed piece titled, “Stacey Abrams’s Run for Georgia Governor Is Crucial to Protect Abortion Rights.”

She insisted “[n]ow is the time to get loud for Stacey Abrams” as she trails current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls.

Nasheed revealed “as a woman in Georgia,” she is “terrified” by outcomes delivered by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the only hope for continued access to abortion lies in Abrams, even as she is struggling to connect with Peach State voters.

Hollywood elites including Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hanks are helping to bankroll Stacey Abrams’ latest bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). https://t.co/TrOehweeY9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2022

“She is behind in the polls, but on the ground in Georgia, where I live, it’s far too quiet. Now is the time to get loud for Stacey Abrams,” Rasheed outlined. She continued:

Abrams has stated that if she’s elected governor, she will ensure that Georgia is a state where people have the right to choose and that she will veto any new laws that criminalize abortion. For the millions of people who can get pregnant and live in Georgia and its neighboring states — those who want to have children and those who don’t — Abrams is best for our health. She’s best for our lives and whether or not we survive pregnancy. To the people who love and care for people with uteruses, this is your concern, too.

As Breitbart News reported, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp continues to hold a decisive lead over Abrams in Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

A recent Trafalgar Group poll showed that of 1,079 likely general election voters, 50.6 percent would vote to reelect Kemp, who is running for his second term as governor.

Abrams, running against the incumbent for the second time, only received 44.2 percent in the poll, six points behind Kemp.

Nevertheless, in addition to arguing Kemp’s abortion restrictions risk the lives of the “people who can get pregnant,” the author claimed the state’s economy is at risk and livelihoods diminished following threats to move businesses after fresh abortion laws were passed.

“As Georgia has become a hot location for high-earning tech companies and the TV and film industry, raking in billions of economy-boosting dollars, top executives are considering taking their money elsewhere.

“We’ve seen tech companies offering relocation for employees impacted by restrictive abortion laws, and industry titans like Disney CEO Bob Iger, who, in 2019, said of Georgia, ‘I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,’” Nasheed wrote.

Georgia gubernatorial Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams was hammered by 102 sheriffs who signed a joint statement “condemning” the candidate for supporting the “Defund the Police movement” and “soft on crime policies.” https://t.co/DVV2FqCRzD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2022

This is no the first time Teen Vogue has promoted abortion to its young audience.

In July, the site updated its “abortion guide” in an effort to help readers overcome “paternalistic and unfair” parental consent laws, as Fox News reports.