Nolte: New York Times’ Rush to Smear Charlie Kirk Results in Humiliating Correction

The far-left New York Times rushed to smear the late Charlie Kirk as an anti-Semite, an act that has now resulted in a humiliating correction from the far-left hate-outlet.

The original smear job was published on September 11, 2025. Later, the Times was forced to admit it put antisemitic words in Kirk’s mouth that came from someone else, something he denounced…

A correction was made on Sept. 11, 2025: An earlier version of this article described incorrectly an antisemitic statement that Charlie Kirk had made on an episode of his podcast. He was quoting a statement from a post on social media and went on to critique it. It was not his own statement. [bold and italics original]

Here are the lies (in my bold) the Times published that are now deleted:

Mr. Kirk supported Mr. Trump’s campaign against immigration, endorsing the so-called Great Replacement Theory, which claims that immigrants will soon displace white Americans. The unsubstantiated theory also claims that Jews are orchestrating the dilution of white power by allegedly encouraging mass immigration. “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” he said on his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” in 2023.

For anyone still stupid enough to suggest this was some sort of mistake—no, it wasn’t.

Honest mistakes are not partisan. One side of the political aisle is not the serial victim of “honest mistakes.”

These “honest mistakes” only ever afflict the right side of the political spectrum over at the Times, which tells us this: These are not honest mistakes. These are deliberate smears published by an extremist outlet hoping no one will notice, as it panders to the extremist customer base that is its only remaining life source.

The New York Times regularly and gleefully traffics in blood libels against its enemies on the political right. This is their business plan. This is who they are. They hate us, and no more will we give this behavior the benefit of the doubt. This is nothing more or less than the Times sending a dog whistle to the left’s demonic assassination culture.

When the Times and other regime media outlets spend a decade engaging in this…

…only a crazy person would chalk that up to an honest mistake.

They want us dead.

