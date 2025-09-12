Nolte: New York Times’ Rush to Smear Charlie Kirk Results in Humiliating Correction

The far-left New York Times rushed to smear the late Charlie Kirk as an anti-Semite, an act that has now resulted in a humiliating correction from the far-left hate-outlet.
The original smear job was published on September 11, 2025. Later, the Times was forced to admit it put antisemitic words in Kirk’s mouth that came from someone else, something he denounced…
A correction was made on Sept. 11, 2025: An earlier version of this article described incorrectly an antisemitic statement that Charlie Kirk had made on an episode of his podcast. He was quoting a statement from a post on social media and went on to critique it. It was not his own statement. [bold and italics original]
Here are the lies (in my bold) the Times published that are now deleted:
Mr. Kirk supported Mr. Trump’s campaign against immigration, endorsing the so-called Great Replacement Theory, which claims that immigrants will soon displace white Americans. The unsubstantiated theory also claims that Jews are orchestrating the dilution of white power by allegedly encouraging mass immigration.
“Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” he said on his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” in 2023.
For anyone still stupid enough to suggest this was some sort of mistake—no, it wasn’t.
Honest mistakes are not partisan. One side of the political aisle is not the serial victim of “honest mistakes.”
These “honest mistakes” only ever afflict the right side of the political spectrum over at the Times, which tells us this: These are not honest mistakes. These are deliberate smears published by an extremist outlet hoping no one will notice, as it panders to the extremist customer base that is its only remaining life source.
The New York Times regularly and gleefully traffics in blood libels against its enemies on the political right. This is their business plan. This is who they are. They hate us, and no more will we give this behavior the benefit of the doubt. This is nothing more or less than the Times sending a dog whistle to the left’s demonic assassination culture.
When the Times and other regime media outlets spend a decade engaging in this…
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
…only a crazy person would chalk that up to an honest mistake.
They want us dead.
John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.