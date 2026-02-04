Nolte: Serial-Lying Washington Post Staff Demand New Sugar Daddy After Jeff Bezos Hands Out Pink Slips

The disgraced, far-left Washington Post as we knew it was obliterated on Wednesday, and now the very same staffers who have spent decades annihilating the former newspaper’s credibility want a new sugar daddy to bail them out.

In a statement released after we received the glorious news about the Post killing its sports section, its book section, and its podcast, the Washington Post Guild released this pathetic, smug, and self-important statement:

Note the closing paragraph:

If Jeff Bezos [the Post’s sole owner] is no longer willing to invest in the mission [deceiving the public with misinformation, lies, and hoaxes] that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions [more like dozens] who depend on Post journalism [“Post journalism” is an oxymoron], the The Post deserves a steward that will.

“Steward”

Steward?

Oh, man…

I wonder how Bezos feels about being demoted from “sole owner who poured hundreds of millions into this failing institution for years” to “steward.”

The arrogance.

The actual definition of “steward” tells you precisely what these insufferable Post staffers think of Bezos:

“one employed in a large household or estate to manage domestic concerns (such as the supervision of servants, collection of rents, and keeping of accounts)”

“a fiscal agent”

“an employee on a ship, airplane, bus, or train who manages the provisioning of food and attends to passengers”

“one appointed to supervise the provision and distribution of food and drink in an institution.”

Yep, the staff sees Bezos as an employee who is there to serve them.

Well, right about now, he’s serving them pink slips.

Even the use of the word “steward” is misleading. These arrogant serial liars don’t want a “steward” or an owner. What they want is a sugar daddy willing to lose $100 million a year to fund more lies like these, which the Post has been an eager part of spreading:

“In the last three years, The Post’s workforce has shrunk by roughly 400 people,” whines the Washington Post Guild.

That’s right. The writing has been all over the wall for three years, and not once did anyone have the moral courage to do a self-inventory and say, Maybe if we stopped lying, we would earn the trust of subscribers, advertisers, and the casual readers whose clicks increase our revenue?

Not.

Once.

All they’ve done over those three years is arrogantly carry on in the hopes that some idiot with too much money would come along and buy into their unearned self-importance.

Learn to Substack, serial liars.

Good riddance.

