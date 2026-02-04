Nolte: Serial-Lying Washington Post Staff Demand New Sugar Daddy After Jeff Bezos Hands Out Pink Slips

The disgraced, far-left Washington Post as we knew it was obliterated on Wednesday, and now the very same staffers who have spent decades annihilating the former newspaper’s credibility want a new sugar daddy to bail them out.
In a statement released after we received the glorious news about the Post killing its sports section, its book section, and its podcast, the Washington Post Guild released this pathetic, smug, and self-important statement:
Note the closing paragraph:
If Jeff Bezos [the Post’s sole owner] is no longer willing to invest in the mission [deceiving the public with misinformation, lies, and hoaxes] that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions [more like dozens] who depend on Post journalism [“Post journalism” is an oxymoron], the The Post deserves a steward that will.
“Steward”
Steward?
Oh, man…
I wonder how Bezos feels about being demoted from “sole owner who poured hundreds of millions into this failing institution for years” to “steward.”
The arrogance.
The actual definition of “steward” tells you precisely what these insufferable Post staffers think of Bezos:
- “one employed in a large household or estate to manage domestic concerns (such as the supervision of servants, collection of rents, and keeping of accounts)”
- “a fiscal agent”
- “an employee on a ship, airplane, bus, or train who manages the provisioning of food and attends to passengers”
- “one appointed to supervise the provision and distribution of food and drink in an institution.”
Yep, the staff sees Bezos as an employee who is there to serve them.
Well, right about now, he’s serving them pink slips.
Even the use of the word “steward” is misleading. These arrogant serial liars don’t want a “steward” or an owner. What they want is a sugar daddy willing to lose $100 million a year to fund more lies like these, which the Post has been an eager part of spreading:
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Pete Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc Is White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
“In the last three years, The Post’s workforce has shrunk by roughly 400 people,” whines the Washington Post Guild.
That’s right. The writing has been all over the wall for three years, and not once did anyone have the moral courage to do a self-inventory and say, Maybe if we stopped lying, we would earn the trust of subscribers, advertisers, and the casual readers whose clicks increase our revenue?
Not.
Once.
All they’ve done over those three years is arrogantly carry on in the hopes that some idiot with too much money would come along and buy into their unearned self-importance.
Learn to Substack, serial liars.
Good riddance.
