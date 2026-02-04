Nolte: Far-Left Washington Post Kills Podcast, Sports and Book Sections; Guts Foreign, Metro Reporting

The disgraced, far-left Washington Post as we knew it is no more. Oh, sure, like Newsweek, the brand will hang around as a shell of its former self. But make no mistake, this is the end of an era, an end all decent people who believe in truth should celebrate.

Oh, yes, this is a joyous day.

Because no one can trust the Post anymore, subscriptions, clicks, and advertising revenues have plummeted to a point where the Post’s shameless purveyors of lies, misinformation, and hoaxes are losing a reported $100 million per year.

Over five years, after paying $500 million for the Post, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly poured another $300 million to keep the doors open through 2023.

Well, Bezos has apparently had enough of doling out corporate welfare to a failing, fraudulent, and disgraced outlet, and now the axe (tee hee) has arrived.

A gloriously brutal axe.

According to various sources, the Post is killing its sports and book sections, “suspending its Post Reports podcast, restructuring its metro section, and shrinking its international footprint.”

What does that leave?

Nothing.

I mean, nothing other than D.C.-centered political coverage and an editorial page. In other words, the Post is now a blog — another Politico or New Republic or National Review. Don’t say Breitbart. We have a robust presence in many places, not just Washington, DC.

These responses put a huge smile on my face:

This is my favorite:

The layoffs are coming next, and could climb into the hundreds.

The elites are out there blaming the rise of the internet. They blame Jeff Bezos for not supplying more welfare. They blame everyone and everything except what is to blame, and that’s the Post’s eager role in this:

Keep in mind that the Post doesn’t even require Trump voters to survive. Hell, if just ten percent of Kamala Harris voters clicked or subscribed, the Post would be fine. But here’s the bottom line: Even Democrats are tired of the Post’s lies because those lies get their hopes up only to see them dashed again and again and again.

This is a great day for America. This is a great day for decency and truth. This is a great day for anyone who believes journalism is important. This is a great day for New Media, which had a vital role in exposing the Post and using the truth to discredit it.

We’re wielding the truth and the truth is winning.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.