Nolte: Far-Left Washington Post Kills Podcast, Sports and Book Sections; Guts Foreign, Metro Reporting

The disgraced, far-left Washington Post as we knew it is no more. Oh, sure, like Newsweek, the brand will hang around as a shell of its former self. But make no mistake, this is the end of an era, an end all decent people who believe in truth should celebrate.
Oh, yes, this is a joyous day.
Because no one can trust the Post anymore, subscriptions, clicks, and advertising revenues have plummeted to a point where the Post’s shameless purveyors of lies, misinformation, and hoaxes are losing a reported $100 million per year.
Over five years, after paying $500 million for the Post, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly poured another $300 million to keep the doors open through 2023.
Well, Bezos has apparently had enough of doling out corporate welfare to a failing, fraudulent, and disgraced outlet, and now the axe (tee hee) has arrived.
A gloriously brutal axe.
According to various sources, the Post is killing its sports and book sections, “suspending its Post Reports podcast, restructuring its metro section, and shrinking its international footprint.”
What does that leave?
Nothing.
I mean, nothing other than D.C.-centered political coverage and an editorial page. In other words, the Post is now a blog — another Politico or New Republic or National Review. Don’t say Breitbart. We have a robust presence in many places, not just Washington, DC.
These responses put a huge smile on my face:
This is my favorite:
The layoffs are coming next, and could climb into the hundreds.
The elites are out there blaming the rise of the internet. They blame Jeff Bezos for not supplying more welfare. They blame everyone and everything except what is to blame, and that’s the Post’s eager role in this:
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Pete Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc Is White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Death Overcounting Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
Keep in mind that the Post doesn’t even require Trump voters to survive. Hell, if just ten percent of Kamala Harris voters clicked or subscribed, the Post would be fine. But here’s the bottom line: Even Democrats are tired of the Post’s lies because those lies get their hopes up only to see them dashed again and again and again.
This is a great day for America. This is a great day for decency and truth. This is a great day for anyone who believes journalism is important. This is a great day for New Media, which had a vital role in exposing the Post and using the truth to discredit it.
We’re wielding the truth and the truth is winning.
John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.