Nolte: Bari Weiss Will Take Charge of CNN’s Editorial Operations, Report Says

Just weeks after reports claimed that Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison was disappointed in CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, we get the news that he intends to add to her duties by placing her in charge of editorial operations at far-left CNN after Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros-Discovery is complete.
Who knows what’s true?
Who cares?
Nothing will change.
Nevertheless, this news will, of course, terrify and outrage everyone at CNN (a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence) because even though Bari Weiss is a gay Democrat who hates President Trump and Breitbart News, she is still not pure enough for a bunch of entitled, spoiled, left-wing liars.
David Ellison is obviously a very smart guy, but for a smart guy, he has no idea what he is up against in his stated desire to fix the left-wing bias at CBS and soon CNN.
What he doesn’t understand is that you can’t do business with these people. People like Abby Phillips, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer are Terminators hard-wired and programmed to protect the left-wing agenda. Paraphrasing Kyle Reese: Listen, and understand, David Ellison: These people can’t be bargained with. They can’t be reasoned with. They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear! And they absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!
You can’t half-ass it with media leftists. You are dealing with True Believers toxified with a divine narcissism that tells them everything they do to further the cause — no matter how monstrous, no matter the cost to human life, no matter how dishonest — is righteous and justified. This means you can say to them, Can we at least stop lying? only to have their Terminator brains compute that if they agree to stop lying, that will hurt the mission — so, no, we cannot stop lying.
If you want to fix a newsroom, you have only one choice: fire freaken everyone and start over with your own people.
Jake Tapper did a whole segment about President Trump’s penis. How do you reason with a guy like that? You think someone filled with that much hate can be reasoned with?
No.
None of them can be reasoned with.
And that’s why Ellison will fail, and nothing will change.
Who in their right mind believes people capable of this are willing to change…?
- Pete Hegseth Bought Millions In Lobster for Himself Hoax
- Zohran Mamdani Was Target of Terror Attack Hoax
- Trump ‘Quietly’ Withdraws National Guard Hoax
- Only 14% of Deportees are Criminals Hoax
- Canadian Mass Shooter Was ‘Female’ Hoax
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Trump Didn’t Expect Iran to Block Strait of Hormuz Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Threatened Pope Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
Allowing a Lesley Stahl to remain at 60 Minutes is like leaving a little cancer in your patient.
If Ellison is truly interested in reform, he should look at the difference between Trump’s first and second terms.
In term one, Trump hired a bunch of establishment Republicans, including his vice president, and he was bedeviled by undermining leaks and advice. In this second term, he’s hired only those loyal to his agenda, and the results have been night and day.
What’s even crazier about Ellison and Weiss half-assing it is that the ratings at CBS News and CNN suck. So what’s the point of holding on to these people? What is the value of an Anderson Cooper and an Erin Burnett?
There’s no reform without a flamethrower. Unless you clean house, these people will just stall and debate and whine and make false promises and grind you down until you give up — which is kind of like what Iran is doing to Trump.
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