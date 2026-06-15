Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White described how worry about the weather before fight night at the White House on Sunday was allayed when a storm moved around the location.

“I thought the weather was perfect last night. The weather was actually better tonight. So, we’re sweating the storm all day. Beautiful all day, and then it’s looking like from six to nine there’s gonna be a storm,” he told reporters.

“And this is fucking crazy, but the storm literally went like this. It split and went around the White House. So — and the breeze was perfect, just everything,” White said. “You couldn’t have had a better night. It was absolutely perfect. Just enough wind to keep the bugs off us. I mean, all the shit that I was worried about played out perfectly.”

The Weather Channel had predicted that along with the typical heat and humidity, there was a threat of scattered thunderstorms as attendees gathered to enjoy the fights. The event was reportedly delayed by one hour due to the weather, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet noted White previously said he did not care “if it snows, rains, whatever… You guys all played sports when you were growing up — whenever there was lightning, you’d sit the lightning out, and then when it was over, you played. That’s what we’ll do.”

It appeared the storm did part over the nation’s capital:

Video footage showed cloudy skies during the National Anthem and a flyover as the crowd cheered:

President Trump on Monday also acknowledged the weather situation following the highly-anticipated event.

“The UFC at the White House last night was incredible. The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social: The Fighters were outstanding — Bo Nickal, Justin Gaethje, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, and Diego Lopes were all unbelievable! Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before. The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed! Congratulations to Dana White, and his unbelievable UFC. One of the most exciting days in the History of our fabled White House! President DONALD J. TRUMP

White entered the event with President Donald Trump, and the pair walked from the Oval Office onto the West Colonnade toward the main stage, Breitbart News reported.

Along with the UFC event, Sunday was Flag Day, the 251st birthday of the United States Army, and President Trump’s 80th birthday.