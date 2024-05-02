Anti-Trump Media Denounce ‘Migrant Detention Camps’

The establishment media are trying to scare swing voters away from President Donald Trump’s popular, normal, and beneficial promise to guard the nation’s borders.

The campaign was highlighted in an April 30 article by Time magazine, where the reporter asked:

So you can see yourself using the military to address this? … Would that include building new migrant detention camps? … Will you build new ones? … So are you ruling out that you would build new migrant detention camps?

Trump shook off the reporter’s “migrant detention camps” language and emphasized a gradual rollout of deportation policies:

We wouldn’t have to do very much of that. Because we’ll be bringing them out of the country. We’re not leaving them in the country. We’re bringing them out. It’s been done before … it was done by [President Barack] Obama in a form of jails, you know, prisons … No, I would not rule out anything. But there wouldn’t be that much of a need for them, because of the fact that we’re going to be moving them out. We’re going to bring them back from where they came … we’ll be obviously starting with the criminal element. And we’re going to be using local police because local police know them by name, by first name, second name, and third name. I mean, they know them very well.

Trump insisted that Biden’s migration is an “invasion”:

This is an invasion of our country. An invasion like probably no country has ever seen before. They’re coming in by the millions. I believe we have 15 million now. And I think you’ll have 20 million by the time this ends. And that’s bigger than almost every state.

Journalists also denounced Trump’s use of the “invasion” term. But an August 2022 poll showed that a majority of the public, and almost half of Latino voters, agree that Biden’s migration is an invasion.

Since 2021, President Joe Biden and his deputies have imported at least 7 million illegal and quasi-legal migrants via a variety of legal rationalizations, regardless of the damage to Americans’ economy and pocketbooks. They have also ignored the nation’s border laws, which say that migrants “shall be” detained until their asylum claims are heard.

Trump can quickly reverse Biden’s unpopular welcome for migrants, withdraw Biden’s “parole” for more than one million migrants, and ramp up enforcement of the nation’s deportation laws.

But Trump’s border initiatives will be fought every step of the way by corporate-funded networks of progressive lawyers, by Democrats eager to keep the millions of imported migrants, by a variety of advocacy campaigns quietly supported by major business groups, and by the pro-migration journalists in establishment news outlets.

However, even the Washington Post admitted in April that the public wants enforcement of the nation’s laws.

“Harsh deportation tools are just fine with many Americans,” said the headline of a Washington Post article, which said:

A January poll from USA Today and Suffolk University found that Americans supported a plan to “send troops to the southern border and order the mass deportation of illegal immigrants,” 53 percent to 43 percent.

A February Economist-YouGov poll found that Americans supported “using military troops to arrest and deport people who are in the U.S. unlawfully,” 56 percent to 31 percent.

Perhaps most striking, Americans are remarkably open to another severe tool Trump and his allies have floated: detention camps. A January Reuters-Ipsos poll asked whether undocumented immigrants “should be arrested and put in detention camps while awaiting deportation hearings.” Fully 42 percent supported this, while 41 percent opposed it.

But that voter support may be vulnerable to media pressure, the Post added, “there’s reason to believe that driving home the scale of such an effort could cause many to blanch,” it said, adding:

… the Biden campaign could get the messaging right by emphasizing just how many people — people whom large majorities of Americans say should have a shot at legal status — could be caught up in such an effort. Pointing to exactly what it would mean to employ troops and detention camps would also seem fertile political ground, given how ugly those scenes could get. It’s unlikely that poll respondents have truly reckoned with what such an effort would mean, and the fraught historical precedents.

Many media outlets are already helping the Democrats.

The Los Angeles Times wrote on May 2:

If Trump got his way in a second term, he has threatened to not just close the border but deport millions of people in a horrific, military-led campaign modeled after an Eisenhower-era shame. That is a family separation plan that would devastate millions of Americans. It would hobble our economy. It would leave generations in trauma and poverty.

“A promised immigration crackdown if Trump wins re-election could cripple Minnesota’s workforce,” the Star Tribune in Minnesota claimed on May 2, adding:

Mass, militarized deportations of undocumented immigrants without due process hearings — modeled on an Eisenhower administration program named with a derogatory ethnic slur — are also part of the plan. The Migration Policy Institute estimates 81,000 undocumented immigrants live in Minnesota, including 53,000 civilian workers age 16 or older.

“Trump explains his militaristic plan to deport 15-20 million people,” CNN claimed.

But Trump allies are also working to show the broad benefit of ending Biden’s high-migration/low-wage economy.

“Mass deportation will be a labor-market disruption celebrated by American workers, who will now be offered higher wages with better benefits to fill these jobs,” Stephen Miller told the New York Times in November.

“Americans will also celebrate the fact that our nation’s laws are now being applied equally and that one select group is no longer magically exempt,” Miller added.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an economic policy of “Extraction Migration,” which pulls human resources from poor countries and uses the imported consumers, renters, and workers to grow investors‘ stock values.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages, boosted rents and housing prices, and shriveled coastal investors’ interest in heartland towns. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and reduced native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections.

An inside look at the biggest homeless encampment in Tucson. Looking forward to sharing more soon as part of an in-depth report. pic.twitter.com/icC2mQOrH5 — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) April 24, 2024

The colonization-like policy has extracted vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and has killed thousands of unrecognized migrants.